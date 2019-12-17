Chandler Police: Cat found with metal trap attached to its leg

article

Chandler Police investigators are looking into a case of animal abuse after the discovery of a cat.

According to a statement released Tuesday, the incident was brought to Chandler Police's attention on the morning of December 12, when a person living near Dobson and Elliot Roads found a yellow short-haired cat with a metal trap attached to its left hind leg. The woman called police after finding the cat.

The cat, according to police officials, was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment at first, and has since been taken to the Arizona Humane Society Trauma Hospital for further treatment.

The cat, according to police, is on a 10-day hold with the Humane Society as part of the state's seizure ordinance.

The trap used in an animal abuse incident (Photo Courtesy: Chandler Police)

Anyone with information should call Chandler Police at (480) 782-4130. People can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Advertisement

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/