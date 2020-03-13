Chandler Police: Man injured following officer-involved shooting

article

Officials with the Chandler Police Department say what started as a domestic violence call Friday ended with an officer-involved shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

According to a statement, officers were dispatched to a home east of the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue for an incident involving a man and a woman. As officers were heading to the scene, the female involved reported that the man, who was armed with a weapon, was threatening her life.

Once officers arrive, police officials say they were confronted by a man in the front yard area, who presented a weapon and pointed it at the officers. Three of the officers then fired their weapons, striking the man.

Police did not release the man's identity. The woman involved in the incident was not injured. No officers were hurt.