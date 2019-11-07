Chandler Police: Missing 16-year-old girl found in Phoenix

article

Chandler Police Department officials say Thursday night that a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday night has been found.

According to a brief statement, Police say Melissa Sajn was found in the area of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix at around 5:24 p.m., and she is in the process of being reunited with her family in Chandler.

Earlier on Thursday, Chandler Police officials said Sajn was reported missing, after she failed to return home Wednesday night.

Sajn, according to police, attends schools in Mesa and Tempe, and uses the light rail to commute between the two schools. Mesa Police discovered Sajn's personal belongings at Pioneer Park, located near the light rail and her Mesa school on Wednesday night.