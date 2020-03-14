Chandler Police: Officer-involved shooting leaves man in critical condition

article

A Chandler man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting Friday evening.

Police say they were responding to a domestic violence call after a woman said her boyfriend, Rosario Angel Alvarado, was armed with a knife and threatening to kill her.

When Chandler police arrived, 41-year-old Alvarado had a gun and pointed it towards the officers, police say.

Officers fired at Alvarado "numerous times," leaving him in critical condition.

Alvarado is being treated at a local hospital.