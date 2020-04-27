Chandler police searching for suspect in officer-involved shooting; one officer shot

Chandler police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Delaware and Chandler early Monday morning.

The officer was shot, but has non life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Police say the officer had seen a suspicious man walking through the neighhborhood. When they tried to stop the man, he started running and the police officer started running behind him.

The man then started shooting at the officer, police say.

Police were looking for the shooter on the ground with K-9s and in the air, but have since scaled back the search.

Chandler police have lifted their shelter in place order.

Officials say the suspect is a light-skinned 6' male with a white shirt and black shorts. Anyone with information should call CPD or 911 if they see the suspect.