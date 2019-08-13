Chick-fil-A CEO promised dad he’d uphold Christian values, stay closed on Sundays

Chick-fil-A's CEO promised to carry on the Christian values of America's favorite restaurant long before he took over in 2013.

Dan Cathy, the current chairman, president, and CEO of Chick-fil-A, pledged to his father, Truett Cathy, the founder, at the turn of the century that he, along with his siblings Bubba and Trudy, would continue Chick-fil-A's philanthropic work, never open on Sundays and never take the company public.

"We will be faithful to Christ's lordship in our lives," the pledge, highlighted in Truett Cathy's book, "Eat Mor Chikin: Inspire More People," began, as reported by Business Insider. "As committed Christians we will live a life of selfless devotion to His calling in our lives.“

The siblings added: "We will prayerfully seek His leadership in all major decisions that impact our family and others. Our family roles as spouses to our lifelong mates, parents to our children, and loving aunts and uncles will be our priority."

Cathy has kept his promise and the fast food chain has only grown since he took over, not only in revenue, but also customer satisfaction. Chick-fil-A is the top fast-food chain on the American Customer Satisfaction index for the fourth year in a row, and is expected to become the third-largest fast-food chain in the country by next year, FOX 5 reported.

Chick-fil-A recently celebrated the good news for the company in a statement shared with Fox News:

"We are honored by the ranking and grateful to our customers for choosing Chick-fil-A, it’s truly our pleasure to serve them. Our commitment to serving great food with gracious hospitality started more than 50 years ago with our founder’s first restaurant. Today, the more than 145,000 individuals who represent the brand in 2,400 restaurants make honors like this possible by continuing his commitment to service.”

