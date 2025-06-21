Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
9
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, White Mountains, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Lake Wind Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Child found unresponsive in Phoenix motel bathtub

By and
Updated  June 21, 2025 3:55pm MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A one-year-old is in extremely critical condition after being found unresponsive in a Motel 6 bathtub in Phoenix.
    • The child was transported to a local pediatric hospital after life-saving measures were performed on scene.
    • It is currently unknown how long the child was unattended or if any charges will be filed in connection with the incident.

PHOENIX - A toddler remains in extremely critical condition after family members told police the child was found unresponsive in a bathtub.

The incident happened at Motel 6 near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road on June 21.

What we know:

The focus of this Phoenix Police investigation has been centered around a second floor Motel 6 room.

As officers continued to gather clues, a crime scene response unit arrived at the scene.

The family told officers the 1-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub, but it's not clear how long the child was left unattended.

Life-saving measures were taken on scene and the toddler remains at a pediatric hospital.

We are not aware at this time if there will be any charges related to this case, but we did want to take the opportunity to share some general water safety reminders.

Big picture view:

Bathtubs are the second leading location of child drownings after pools, according to the American Red Cross.

We've heard from first responders in the past that it only takes a couple of inches of water for a drowning to occur. That makes it really important to watch young kids around water.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the child's name.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

Map of the area

The Source

  • Phoenix Fire Department

PhoenixNews