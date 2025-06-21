Child found unresponsive in Phoenix motel bathtub

The Brief A one-year-old is in extremely critical condition after being found unresponsive in a Motel 6 bathtub in Phoenix. The child was transported to a local pediatric hospital after life-saving measures were performed on scene. It is currently unknown how long the child was unattended or if any charges will be filed in connection with the incident.



A toddler remains in extremely critical condition after family members told police the child was found unresponsive in a bathtub.

The incident happened at Motel 6 near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road on June 21.

What we know:

The focus of this Phoenix Police investigation has been centered around a second floor Motel 6 room.

As officers continued to gather clues, a crime scene response unit arrived at the scene.

The family told officers the 1-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub, but it's not clear how long the child was left unattended.

Life-saving measures were taken on scene and the toddler remains at a pediatric hospital.

We are not aware at this time if there will be any charges related to this case, but we did want to take the opportunity to share some general water safety reminders.

Big picture view:

Bathtubs are the second leading location of child drownings after pools, according to the American Red Cross.

We've heard from first responders in the past that it only takes a couple of inches of water for a drowning to occur. That makes it really important to watch young kids around water.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the child's name.

