Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 8:06 PM MDT until TUE 8:45 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
13
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Pima County
Red Flag Warning
until WED 12:00 AM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Deserts
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 7:06 PM MST until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Gila County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:08 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Pima County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 8:15 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

Civil suit planned after Maricopa County Attorney's Office declines to file charges in death of Buckeye man

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Buckeye family plans civil lawsuit over man’s death

Isidro Meza died in march, and since then, MCSO recommended that Isidro's alleged killer be charged with second degree murder.

PHOENIX - A Buckeye Family is planning a civil lawsuit against a man they believe should be charged with second degree murder.

Isidro Mesa's death happened in March 2020 at his home in Buckeye. Family surveillance video shows two people walking up to the home, moments before Isidro’s death.

FOX 10 spoke with Isidro's widow, Evangelina, in June.

"He’s dead. He has no pulse, mom. He’s just laying in a puddle of mud," Evangelina said in June, recounting the phone call her oldest son made to her while she was in Italy.

At the time, Evangelina said she wanted answers.

"First, it was coronavirus. Now, the protest. Everything has taken priority over justice for Isidro. That’s all I want: justice," said Evangelina at the time.

In an attorneys conference room on Sept. 8, Evangelina still cries thinking about what she lost.

"My husband was my life," said Evangelina.

According to court documents, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office submitted a 2nd degree murder charge against a man to the County Attorney's Office. The documents shows MCAO declining prosecution, due to a reason of self-defense.

"We’re into six months of my husband being killed at our house with my nine-year-old daughter inside the house, and provide a letter of declination and provide no answers. I feel that I’m not asking for nothing more than justice," said Evangelina.

MCAO officials respond

In a statement, officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office wrote:

“The facts in this case do not support criminal charges because there is insufficient evidence to prove that this was not an act of self-defense. Arizona statutes are very clear when it comes to self-defense and the burden is on the state to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that it was not self-defense in these cases."

Evangelina's attorney, Armando Nava, disagrees with their assessment.

"Here we have, multiple witnesses, we have a full-fledged investigation, and we have somebody killed on their own property, so I disagree with that," said Nava.

A civil suit is planned.

"Get justice in a different way, and maybe pave the way for other people to know there is some justice in some way," said Evangelina.