Close to 4m active registered voters in the state, according to Arizona Secretary of State

article

Officials with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office say as of early January, there are close to four million active registered voters statewide.

In a statement released on Wednesday, officials say more than 50,000 people registered to vote between October and December 2019, which resulted in an increase of active registered voters to 3.92 million.

According to data released by state elections officials, there are currently 1,363,935 registered Republicans in Arizona, representing 34.74% of the electorate. Meanwhile, 1,228,745 voters are registered Democrats, representing 31.29% of the electorate.

Just over 1.3 million voters are listed as "Other", meaning a party affiliation other than Democratic, Libertarian or Republicans. Officials say the Green Party is no longer recognized on the state level.

As for the Democratic Presidential Preference Election in March, Officials with the Secretary of State's Office say due to state law, only voters registered with the Democratic Party by February 18 will be allowed to take part.

Arizona Voter Information Portal

https://my.arizona.vote/PortalList.aspx

Advertisement

Register to vote at ServiceArizona

https://servicearizona.com/webapp/evoter