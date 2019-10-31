Co-owner of Track Club Phoenix releases statement on nightclub's abrupt closure

article

The co-owner of a Downtown Phoenix EDM nightclub has released a statement on the reason behind its sudden closure.

On Wednesday, officials with Track Club Phoenix announced that the venue will close "for the foreseeable future". The announcement was made on the venue's Facebook page.

According to the venue's Facebook page, it was set to have a grand opening weekend on November 9, with a performance by DJ Kaskade.

In a statement, Chuckie Duff said he made the decision to close down Track Club, due to "personal health issues".

"I want to express how grateful and proud I am of all the partners, staff and all those involved in putting this project together," read a portion of the statement. "The Track Club team is an amazing one, and it has been a privilege to be a part of it, but for now I need to take this time to focus on these issues."

(From File) The former DeSoto Market in Downtown Phoenix, before it turned into Track Club.

Track Club Phoenix was located at the former DeSoto Central Market on Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Original plans call for a lounge and a nightclub to open in the fall, with a "remodeled patio and restaurant concept" to open in the months after.

A public preview party took place on October 4.