Colorado murder suspect arrested in Arizona; AI-generated scams on the rise | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Globe/Miami, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Central Phoenix, Rio Verde/Salt River, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Dripping Springs, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, San Carlos, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Tonto Basin, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley
12
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Lake Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Colorado murder suspect arrested in Arizona; AI-generated scams on the rise | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 20, 2025 6:52pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a Colorado murder suspect arrested in Arizona, to a man's disappearance after checking into a mental health facility, and the Arizona attorney general partnering with the Better Business Bureau to educate the public about AI scams, these are your top headlines from fox10phoenix.com for June 20, 2025.

1. Husband rearrested in the death of Suzanne Morphew, whose remains were found after 3-year search

Featured

Colorado murder suspect arrested in Gilbert maintains his innocence
article

Colorado murder suspect arrested in Gilbert maintains his innocence

The husband of a Colorado woman whose remains were found three years after she was reported missing on Mother's Day was arrested in Arizona.

2. Man disappears after checking into mental health facility

Featured

Elijah Blanding: Man with traumatic brain injury missing from Avondale care facility
article

Elijah Blanding: Man with traumatic brain injury missing from Avondale care facility

A West Valley family is desperate for answers after 25-year-old Elijah Blanding went missing from a mental health facility. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean reports.

3. Arizona AG partners with BBB to educate the public about AI scams

AI-generated scams on the rise: what to look for

AI-generated scams on the rise: what to look for

The Arizona Attorney General's Office and the Better Business Bureau are seeing an uptick in celebrity endorsement scams. They say fraudsters are using AI to recreate and mimic a celebrity's face and voice in order to convince victims to buy the product or send them money.

4. Flight instructor and student killed in plane crash 

Featured

2 dead after small plane crashes southwest of Tucson
article

2 dead after small plane crashes southwest of Tucson

The Pima County Sheriff's Office confirmed a plane crash in the community of Green Valley, southwest of Tucson, which left two people dead.

5. Judge to decide whether to halt hemp crackdown

Hemp trade group argues products don't require marijuana license

Hemp trade group argues products don't require marijuana license

A judge is deciding whether to halt a crackdown on unlicensed sales of hemp-related products in Arizona. The crackdown went into effect back in March, after state officials decided that sellers needed a state dispensary license.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat on Friday before weekend 'cool down'
article

Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat on Friday before weekend 'cool down'

Extreme heat remains in the forecast on Friday, but relief is coming this weekend!

Nightly RoundupNewsPhoenix