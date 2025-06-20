Colorado murder suspect arrested in Arizona; AI-generated scams on the rise | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a Colorado murder suspect arrested in Arizona, to a man's disappearance after checking into a mental health facility, and the Arizona attorney general partnering with the Better Business Bureau to educate the public about AI scams, these are your top headlines from fox10phoenix.com for June 20, 2025.
1. Husband rearrested in the death of Suzanne Morphew, whose remains were found after 3-year search
The husband of a Colorado woman whose remains were found three years after she was reported missing on Mother's Day was arrested in Arizona.
2. Man disappears after checking into mental health facility
A West Valley family is desperate for answers after 25-year-old Elijah Blanding went missing from a mental health facility. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean reports.
3. Arizona AG partners with BBB to educate the public about AI scams
The Arizona Attorney General's Office and the Better Business Bureau are seeing an uptick in celebrity endorsement scams. They say fraudsters are using AI to recreate and mimic a celebrity's face and voice in order to convince victims to buy the product or send them money.
4. Flight instructor and student killed in plane crash
The Pima County Sheriff's Office confirmed a plane crash in the community of Green Valley, southwest of Tucson, which left two people dead.
5. Judge to decide whether to halt hemp crackdown
A judge is deciding whether to halt a crackdown on unlicensed sales of hemp-related products in Arizona. The crackdown went into effect back in March, after state officials decided that sellers needed a state dispensary license.
Today's weather
Extreme heat remains in the forecast on Friday, but relief is coming this weekend!