Colorado murder suspect arrested in Arizona; AI-generated scams on the rise | Nightly Roundup

From a Colorado murder suspect arrested in Arizona, to a man's disappearance after checking into a mental health facility, and the Arizona attorney general partnering with the Better Business Bureau to educate the public about AI scams, these are your top headlines from fox10phoenix.com for June 20, 2025.

1. Husband rearrested in the death of Suzanne Morphew, whose remains were found after 3-year search

2. Man disappears after checking into mental health facility

3. Arizona AG partners with BBB to educate the public about AI scams

4. Flight instructor and student killed in plane crash

5. Judge to decide whether to halt hemp crackdown

