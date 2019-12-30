Construction for the Bird's Nest is underway

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is just weeks away, and construction is already underway for one of the biggest attractions, the Bird's Nest.

The popular spot is just about ready with crews setting up a bit earlier this year than normal.

"It's an 8,000 person capacity. It's a full concert venue. Every night, the gates open at 3:30 p.m.," said John Felix, the Bird's Nest manager.

The 50,000 square foot tent is well known for its big parties on the patio and hit concerts. This year's lineup is expected to be the best yet.

With artists like Miranda Lambert, special guest Cody Johnson, G-Eazy, Dierks Bentley and Kygo, crews expect a larger turnout this year than ever before.

"Right until the night before with lighting checks and sound checks and everything else. It's a very full concert rig in addition to the bars, all the foods and decor items," Felix said.

With the attendance of the People's Open increasing every year, crews say it's never too early to set up and getting ready for the Open is a year-round process.