Construction worker dead following trench incident: Goodyear FD

The Brief A trench incident at a construction site in the West Valley is being treated as a recovery operation, according to Goodyear Fire. The incident happened near 183rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.



Goodyear Fire officials say they are treating an incident at a construction site in the West Valley city as a recovery operation.

What we know:

According to statements from Goodyear Fire, rescue crews arrived in the area of 183rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road at around 1:10 p.m., following reports that a construction worker was trapped in a trench.

"Rescue crews attempted to rescue the individual but due to the unsteady ground and time allotted, rescue measures were put on a hold, and we are now in recovery mode," read an earlier statement released by Goodyear Fire.

In a statement released on the night of July 28, officials said crews have "not yet been able to make physical contact" with the deceased person due to "current conditions."

Officials did not elaborate on the conditions crews are facing.

Area where the incident happened