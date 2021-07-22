Cops seize cocaine disguised as marble cake

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:30 PM MST, Coconino County
14
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 5:00 PM MST, Mohave County, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 4:35 PM MST until THU 7:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:53 PM MST until THU 8:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:11 PM MST until THU 6:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
until THU 5:45 PM MST, Graham County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Dust Advisory
from THU 4:30 PM MST until THU 5:30 PM MST, Yuma County

Cops seize cocaine disguised as marble cake

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
News
FOX 5 NY

Cocaine disguised as cake

A New York City man was one of two people arrested in Maine for trafficking 2 lbs. of cocaine disguised as a marble cake.

AUGUSTA, Maine - Authorities pulled over a known drug dealer from New York City on a highway in Maine and found a block of cocaine disguised as dessert inside the car, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Acting on information from sources, agents from an Augusta-based drug task force tracked the car northbound along the Maine Turnpike on Tuesday, officials said. With the help of the Maine State Police, agents stopped the car, an Audi, on Interstate 295 as it entered Gardiner. 

A police dog sniffed out the presence of drugs, authorities said in a news release. Agents and troopers then searched the car and found four pounds of cocaine and about $1,900 in cash, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said

About two pounds of the cocaine was mixed with coffee grounds and wrapped to look like store-bought marble cake, authorities said. The coffee is used to try to mask the scent of the drugs, officials said.

Cops arrested the two people who were in the car — a 25-year-old New York City man who served time in prison on heroin and gun charges, and a 33-year-old woman from Winslow, Maine, the owner of the Audi, authorities said. 

Authorities charged them with aggravated drug trafficking. They were released on bail and expected to appear in court this week. 

The cocaine is worth about $200,000 on the street, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said.

This story was produced in New York City with The Associated Press.

MaineDEA_cocaine_fake_cake_cash.jpg

Cocaine and cash seized from a car in Maine. (Via Maine Drug Enforcement Agency)