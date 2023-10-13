Officers were asleep on the job when inmate escaped from VA hospital, officials say

Two Corrections Officers admitted to being asleep when an inmate escaped from a Virginia hospital in August, according to an investigation into the incident.

Around 5:50 a.m. on August 12, Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, escaped from Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County.

The two officers who were charged with supervising Roulack chose to resign in August after admitting that they had been asleep when Roulack escaped.

The Virginia Department of Corrections's administrative investigation also found that Roulack was wearing handcuffs made of nylon on his wrists and his legs, instead of the usual metal cuffs. The hospital had asked for the nylon cuffs to be used, so they could do an MRI test – but the metal cuffs should have been put back on Roulack following the test, according to VADOC.

"The Department will learn from these findings to ensure that we are providing the most effective incarceration, which leads to lasting public safety for the Commonwealth," said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson.

Roulack remains on the run, and was connected to a carjacking in Montgomery County earlier this month.

The reward for information leading to his capture was raised to $20,000 last week. The U.S. Marshals Service says he should be considered armed and dangerous.