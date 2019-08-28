Costco selling 72-pound wheel of cheese for $900

Giant wheels of cheese do not come cheap.

Costco is selling a 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano for a cool $899.99. The Kirkland Signature cheese wheel has been aged for 24 months and is imported from Italy, according to the store’s website.

Parmigiano Reggiano is made with milk from the Parma and Reggio Emilio provinces of Italy, considered “the apex of Italian cheese making and a symbol of Italian culture and civilization,” the product’s description reads.

Cheese lovers can enjoy this giant wheel alone or grated to “transform any pasta, soup or salad into an exquisite gourmet experience,” Costco suggests online. Montepulciano, Pinot Grigio, Chianti or Merlot are all listed as recommended wine pairings.

Parmigiano cheese is shown in a file photo taken at a Parmigiano Reggiano factory in the Dall'Aglio Farm on September 1, 2018 in Gattatico, near Reggio Emilia.

If you’re in the market for a massive amount of Parmigiano Reggiano, a quick Google search will indicate that Costco is actually on the lower-priced end. Williams Sonoma sells an 80-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano for a whopping $2,499.95. Another 75-pound wheel is listed on Amazon for $2,820.32.

In the review section, a customer described the Costco cheese wheel as “magnificent, fragrant and delicious.” Another called it “the real deal.”

“Bought this as a surprise for my son's wedding reception (he is a fiend for the stuff),” one customer wrote. “With the help of YouTube instructions and the proper tools and his good buddy, he and his brother cracked open the Parm in front of family and friends, to great applause and cheers.”

Another reviewer was on the receiving end: “Got this as a gift, what the heck am I supposed to do with all this cheese!?”

Transporting and storing a 72-pound wheel might be a challenge on its own — let alone eating it.

