Cougar attacks 5 mountain bikers near Snoqualmie, 1 hospitalized

Five cyclists were attacked by a cougar on a trail northeast of Fall City on Saturday, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The report states a 60-year-old woman was hospitalized from the attack and was treated for her injuries. She is now in stable condition.

The King County Sheriff's Office says the rest of the cyclists pinned down the cougar with a bike until Fish and Wildlife agents arrived on scene.

WDFW says they received the report around 12:45 p.m.

The cougar was euthanized at the scene.

There were also reports that there was a second cougar involved, but WDFW Police and a houndsman were unable to locate another cougar in the area.

WDFW may release more information about this incident on Tuesday.