Couple is still eating their wedding cake after 49 years

The couple who eats old cake together stays together. At least that’s how it works for one Pennsylvania pair.

Anne and David Cowburn of West Grove have found the answer to a long-lasting marriage and it apparently comes down to eating a little bit of their wedding cake each year on their anniversary, July 18.

The couple, who has been married for 49 years, said they have been pulling out pieces of the cake, which they have frozen for that past nearly-half-a-century, after watching an episode of game show “I’ve Got A Secret” where the contestant couple revealed they would be eating the last of their wedding cake that night on their 25th anniversary.

“That episode must have embedded into my memory,” David, 75, told the New York Post.

