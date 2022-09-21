Court lifts hold on seized documents in Mar-a-Lago probe

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:43 PM MST until WED 10:45 PM MST, Yuma County
21
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:36 PM MST until WED 8:45 PM MST, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:15 PM MST until WED 8:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Warning
from WED 4:31 PM MST until WED 10:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:06 PM MST until WED 6:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:58 PM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:40 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:16 PM MST until WED 6:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:41 PM MST until WED 11:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:16 PM MST until WED 9:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:55 PM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from WED 4:01 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from WED 6:33 PM MDT until WED 9:30 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 6:30 PM MST, Central La Paz, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Special Weather Statement
until WED 6:15 PM MST, Kofa, Gila River Valley

Court lifts hold on seized documents in Mar-a-Lago probe

By Eric Tucker, Nomaan Merchant and Jill Colvin
Published 
Updated 5:46PM
Donald J. Trump
Associated Press

DOJ, Trump lawyers called to New York by special master for 'preliminary conference' | LiveNOW from FOX

Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is directing lawyers for both the Department of Justice and former President Trump to appear in a New York federal courthouse on Sept. 20 for a "preliminary conference."

WASHINGTON (AP) - In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.

The ruling from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit amounts to an overwhelming victory for the Justice Department, clearing the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they evaluate whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of of top-secret records at Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House.

The court also pointedly noted that Trump had presented no evidence that he had declassified the sensitive records, as he has repeatedly maintained, and rejected the possibility that Trump could have an "individual interest in or need for" the roughly 100 documents marked as classified.

The government had argued that its investigation had been impeded by an order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that temporarily barred investigators from continuing to use the documents in its probe. Cannon, a Trump appointee, had said the hold would remain in place pending a separate review by an independent arbiter she had appointed at the Trump team’s request.

The appeals panel agreed with the Justice Department's concerns.

"It is self-evident that the public has a strong interest in ensuring that the storage of the classified records did not result in ‘exceptionally grave damage to the national security,’" they wrote. "Ascertaining that," they added, "necessarily involves reviewing the documents, determining who had access to them and when, and deciding which (if any) sources or methods are compromised."

Trump search: New image of classified documents taken from Mar-a-Lago released by DOJ | LiveNOW from FOX

An image provided by the Department of Justice shows partially redacted documents with classified markings, including colored cover sheets indicating their status, that FBI agents reported finding at Trump's office in Mar-a-Lago.

An injunction that delayed or prevented the criminal investigation "from using classified materials risks imposing real and significant harm on the United States and the public."

Two of the three judges who issued Wednesday’s ruling — Britt Grant and Andrew Brasher — were nominated to the 11th Circuit by Trump. Judge Robin Rosenbaum was nominated by former President Barack Obama.

The FBI last month seized roughly 11,000 documents, including about 100 with classification markings, during a court-authorized search of the Palm Beach club. It has launched a criminal investigation into whether the records were mishandled or compromised. It is not clear whether Trump or anyone else will be charged.

Cannon ruled on Sept. 5 that she would name an independent arbiter, or special master, to do an independent review of those records and segregate any that may be covered by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege and to determine whether any of the materials should be returned to Trump. Raymond Dearie, the former chief judge of the federal court based in Brooklyn, has been named to the role.

The Justice Department had argued that a special master review of the classified documents was not necessary. It said Trump, as a former president, could not invoke executive privilege over the documents, nor could they be covered by attorney-client privilege because they do not involve communications between Trump and his lawyers.

Trump’s lawyers argued that an independent review of the records was essential given the unprecedented nature of the investigation. The lawyers also said the department had not yet proven that the seized documents were classified, though they notably stopped short of asserting — as Trump repeatedly has — that the records were previously declassified.

They have resisted providing Dearie with their position on that question, signaling the issue could be part of their defense in the event of an indictment.

But the appeals court appeared to scoff at that argument.

"Plaintiff suggests that he may have declassified these documents when he was President. But the record contains no evidence that any of these records were declassified," they wrote. "In any event, at least for these purposes, the declassification argument is a red herring because declassifying an official document would not change its content or render it personal."