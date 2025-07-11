5 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 near Mill Avenue

The Brief Five people were hurt on July 11 in a crash along the U.S. 60 in Tempe. DPS says a worker on board a attenuator truck was collecting traffic barricades when the vehicle was rear-ended. Westbound U.S. 60 is closed at Mill Avenue.



A crash involving multiple vehicles along the U.S. 60 in Tempe left five people injured on Friday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened at 4:18 a.m. on July 11 in the westbound lanes between Mill Avenue and Priest Drive.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a worker on a Bob's Barricade attenuator truck was collecting traffic barricades when the vehicle was rear-ended by a Dodge pickup truck.

Following the collision, the pickup truck spun and was hit by a passing box truck.

Five people were hospitalized, including the driver of the pickup truck who suffered serious injuries.

Westbound U.S. 60 is closed at Mill Avenue. The eastbound lanes aren't affected.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DPS says a worker on an attenuator truck was collecting traffic barricades when the vehicle was rear-ended by a pickup truck. The pickup was then hit by a passing box truck. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

It's unknown when the freeway will reopen.

"The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours while troopers investigate the crash and crews work to clear the scene," DPS said.

Map of area where the crash happened