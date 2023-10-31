Crash in Phoenix leaves man badly injured; suspect detained

A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix Police officials, following a crash involving a pedestrian crash that happened on Tuesday morning.

According to a brief statement released by Sgt. Phil Krynsky, officers responded to the crash, which happened at 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road, just before 5:00 a.m.

"When officers arrived, they found a man laying on the roadway," read a portion of the statement. "The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries."

Police officials said the vehicle involved in the crash initially left the scene, but was later located. The driver was detained.

