Cruise ship rescues 24 people from sinking boat off Florida coast

A Carnival Cruise Line ship rescued two dozen people, including two children, from a sinking boat 37 miles off the coast of Palm Beach.

The cruise line said Saturday that the passengers were taken on board the Carnival Sensation when the smaller boat started taking on water. It was not immediately clear why the smaller boat came under distress.

The passengers were given life jackets, food, water and blankets.

According to Carnival Cruise Line, the ship was in International waters when it came upon the struggling boat, whose passengers were of various nationalities.

The passengers were evaluated and quarantined from the crew.

Carnival Cruise Lines aren't yet in service and had no guests on board when it came to the smaller boat's aid.

The passengers were later transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard.



