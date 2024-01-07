FOX Sports’ Curt Menefee to co-host ‘Good Day New York’ in expanded role at FOX

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 AM MST, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 2:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins

FOX Sports’ Curt Menefee to co-host ‘Good Day New York’ in expanded role at FOX

By LiveNOW from FOX
Published 
Updated 10:38AM
News
FOX NFL Sunday's Curt Menefee to co-host 'Good Day New York'

FOX Sports' Curt Menefee adds ‘Good Day New York’ co-host to his role at FOX, joining FOX 5 New York. He made the announcement on FOX NFL Sunday, with some help from Michael Strahan.

‘FOX NFL Sunday’ co-host Curt Menefee is expanding his role at FOX, joining the FOX 5 New York team as co-host of ‘Good Day New York’, alongside Rosanna Scotto. Menefee made the announcement live during Sunday’s pregame show, joined by his FOX Sports co-hosts Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson and special guest Rob Gronkowski.

Menefee will continue in his role on ‘FOX NFL Sunday,’ anchoring ‘Good Day New York’ Tuesday through Friday during the NFL season. Menefee’s first day in his new role in New York will be January 16. 

"I’m beyond thrilled to be returning to FOX 5 as a member of the ‘Good Day New York’ family, while also continuing my weekly hang with my brothers on ‘FOX NFL Sunday,’" Menefee said in a statement. "And how cool is it that I get to share this homecoming with the legendary Rosanna Scotto?"

"Way back in the day, my FOX journey began in that same New York studio sitting beside Rosanna on the 10 O’Clock News," Menafee continued. "This full circle moment is a dream come true. There’s no place like New York. No place. I can’t wait to get back to the energy of the city, the culture, the restaurants, the people, everything that makes it the greatest city in the world."

Menefee spent over five years as a sportscaster at WNYW in the late 1990s before joining FOX Sports. 

"Curt is a standout member of FOX Sports as well as the ultimate team player. He’s got the rare ability to combine his journalistic skills, approachability, and innate curiosity to connect with morning viewers. I’m thrilled to welcome him to FOX 5 and ‘Good Day New York,’" FOX 5 NY Senior Vice President and General Manager Lew Leone said.

Menefee has been a fixture on ‘FOX NFL Sunday’ since 2007. He joined FOX Sports in 1997 as a sideline reporter. Over the years, he’s done play-by-play for NFL, USFL and NFL Europe League coverage in addition to hosting a number of studio shows. He currently also hosts ‘The OT,’ recapping the slate of NFL games with highlights and commentary.

"Curt is a pillar of the FOX Sports family. We’re so fortunate to have him guiding ‘FOX NFL Sunday’ and welcoming in our viewers each Sunday for almost two decades," said Brad Zager, president of production & operations for FOX Sports. "He’s a tremendous talent with a versatile skill set, and we’re thrilled to share Curt with our FOX 5 family in New York."

‘Good Day New York’ airs weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET on WNYW. It’s also free to stream live on the FOX Local app.


 