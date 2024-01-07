FOX Sports’ Curt Menefee to co-host ‘Good Day New York’ in expanded role at FOX

‘FOX NFL Sunday’ co-host Curt Menefee is expanding his role at FOX, joining the FOX 5 New York team as co-host of ‘Good Day New York’, alongside Rosanna Scotto. Menefee made the announcement live during Sunday’s pregame show, joined by his FOX Sports co-hosts Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson and special guest Rob Gronkowski.

Menefee will continue in his role on ‘FOX NFL Sunday,’ anchoring ‘Good Day New York’ Tuesday through Friday during the NFL season. Menefee’s first day in his new role in New York will be January 16.

"I’m beyond thrilled to be returning to FOX 5 as a member of the ‘Good Day New York’ family, while also continuing my weekly hang with my brothers on ‘FOX NFL Sunday,’" Menefee said in a statement. "And how cool is it that I get to share this homecoming with the legendary Rosanna Scotto?"

"Way back in the day, my FOX journey began in that same New York studio sitting beside Rosanna on the 10 O’Clock News," Menafee continued. "This full circle moment is a dream come true. There’s no place like New York. No place. I can’t wait to get back to the energy of the city, the culture, the restaurants, the people, everything that makes it the greatest city in the world."

Menefee spent over five years as a sportscaster at WNYW in the late 1990s before joining FOX Sports.

"Curt is a standout member of FOX Sports as well as the ultimate team player. He’s got the rare ability to combine his journalistic skills, approachability, and innate curiosity to connect with morning viewers. I’m thrilled to welcome him to FOX 5 and ‘Good Day New York,’" FOX 5 NY Senior Vice President and General Manager Lew Leone said.

Menefee has been a fixture on ‘FOX NFL Sunday’ since 2007. He joined FOX Sports in 1997 as a sideline reporter. Over the years, he’s done play-by-play for NFL, USFL and NFL Europe League coverage in addition to hosting a number of studio shows. He currently also hosts ‘The OT,’ recapping the slate of NFL games with highlights and commentary.

"Curt is a pillar of the FOX Sports family. We’re so fortunate to have him guiding ‘FOX NFL Sunday’ and welcoming in our viewers each Sunday for almost two decades," said Brad Zager, president of production & operations for FOX Sports. "He’s a tremendous talent with a versatile skill set, and we’re thrilled to share Curt with our FOX 5 family in New York."

‘Good Day New York’ airs weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET on WNYW. It’s also free to stream live on the FOX Local app.



