Expand / Collapse search

Cybertruck fire suspected to be arson; Lake Havasu boat crash | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  April 28, 2025 6:49pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From a Cybertruck catching fire in Mesa from a suspected arson, to the latest on the scary video of a speedboat going airborne on Lake Havasu, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Mesa Cybertruck fire: Man accused of arson

Featured

Cybertruck fire at Mesa Tesla dealership: Suspected arsonist arrested
article

Cybertruck fire at Mesa Tesla dealership: Suspected arsonist arrested

A man has been arrested after a Cybertruck was burned in a fire at a Mesa Tesla dealership near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue early Monday morning.

2. Lake Havasu boat crash: Race team finds the positive

Featured

Lake Havasu boat crash: Race team finds the positive
article

Lake Havasu boat crash: Race team finds the positive

Video of a speedboat racing across Lake Havasu and flying high and flipping upside down is going viral. FOX 10 is talking with the team behind the boat that's finding the bright side to this scary moment.

3. Woman killed in Gilbert crash on Baseline Road

Featured

Woman killed in Gilbert crash on Baseline Road
article

Woman killed in Gilbert crash on Baseline Road

A woman was killed when making a left turn from a business complex in Gilbert on Monday afternoon.

4. Man, woman shot at Phoenix apartment complex

Featured

Man, woman shot at Phoenix apartment complex
article

Man, woman shot at Phoenix apartment complex

A man and a woman are expected to survive after being shot at an apartment complex near 99th Avenue and Thomas Road, police said.

5. Apple juice recalled in AZ due to toxic substance

Featured

Apple juice recalled in 28 states due to toxic substance, FDA says
article

Apple juice recalled in 28 states due to toxic substance, FDA says

The recall pertains to certain four-packs of Martinelli's 10-ounce round glass apple juice bottles sold across 28 states, including Arizona. It was sparked by concern over potential patulin contamination, according to the FDA.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews