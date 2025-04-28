Cybertruck fire suspected to be arson; Lake Havasu boat crash | Nightly Roundup

article
From a Cybertruck catching fire in Mesa from a suspected arson, to the latest on the scary video of a speedboat going airborne on Lake Havasu, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Mesa Cybertruck fire: Man accused of arson
A man has been arrested after a Cybertruck was burned in a fire at a Mesa Tesla dealership near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue early Monday morning.
2. Lake Havasu boat crash: Race team finds the positive
Video of a speedboat racing across Lake Havasu and flying high and flipping upside down is going viral. FOX 10 is talking with the team behind the boat that's finding the bright side to this scary moment.
3. Woman killed in Gilbert crash on Baseline Road
A woman was killed when making a left turn from a business complex in Gilbert on Monday afternoon.
4. Man, woman shot at Phoenix apartment complex
A man and a woman are expected to survive after being shot at an apartment complex near 99th Avenue and Thomas Road, police said.
5. Apple juice recalled in AZ due to toxic substance
The recall pertains to certain four-packs of Martinelli's 10-ounce round glass apple juice bottles sold across 28 states, including Arizona. It was sparked by concern over potential patulin contamination, according to the FDA.