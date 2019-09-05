Cycle ride for charity happening this weekend at The Madison

article

Living a healthy lifestyle has always been a big part of Andrew Varela's life, but when he opened The Madison cycle bar in Tempe, he didn't plan on being diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

In his 30s, he is the healthiest he's ever been, but life's journey had an unexpected turn for Andrew.

"This was something that came out of nowhere," he said. "Obviously, I'm a very healthy human being. I eat really well. I work out quite a bit and it's been a life-changer for me... something I've had to adjust."

A year ago, Andrew reached a fork in the road when he discovered he had Type 1 Diabetes. It was a setback, but his diagnosis inspired him to give back.

"A lot of children who don't have access to the resources and it's heartbreaking for me knowing that," he said. "It's difficult for me, even with the resources, but I can't even imagine for families that can't take care of their children. It's really tough."

Saturday's charity ride at The Madison cycle club will support the Juvenile Diabetes Reseach Foundation of Arizona, with all proceeds being donated to Type 1 Diabetes research.

"We've got lights, we've got music and it's so much fun and it's really about a community coming together and just having a blast!" Varela said.

Life is a wild ride with all of its twists and turns, but Andrew says having the community come together makes all the difference in helping one another.