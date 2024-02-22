A D.C. public charter school student was robbed for his Air Jordan sneakers at gunpoint Wednesday.

Detectives believe the Paul Public Charter School student was walking along 8th and Peabody Street Northwest around 3:40 p.m. after school when suddenly, three people grabbed him, smacked him in the face, and slammed him onto the ground.

The thieves took the Jordan XI shoes right off the victim's feet. They're worth nearly $250.

According to the police report, one of the suspects said, "If you try to fight, I'll blow your head off," and flashed a handgun in his waistband.

All three suspects fled after stealing the Jordan sneakers.

Paul Public Charter School's principal sent a letter home to parents Thursday explaining what the student says happened.

"We are taking every measure to ensure the safety of our scholars at Paul," the letter reads. "We cannot emphasize enough the importance of remaining vigilant during all transitions in and out of the building."

The school also says it is working with D.C. police, and they are thankful to the staff members who also reported it.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this armed robbery to contact them.

Read the full letter sent home to Paul families below: