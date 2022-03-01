DC Cherry Blossoms: 2022 peak bloom date predictions revealed

The 2022 Cherry Blossoms Peak Bloom Date Predictions have been revealed!

This year’s predictions say peak bloom will be: MARCH 22 – MARCH 25

We are just a few weeks away from the start of spring and that means it's almost cherry blossom season in the Washington D.C. region!

The famous cherry trees have been a fixture in the nation's capital for over 100 years with their beautiful blooms drawing visitors and crowds from across the area – and the world!

Typically, the trees reach peak bloom in early April – but nature doesn't always cooperate! In 2021, the trees reached peak bloom at the end of March after unseasonably warm weather.

Peak bloom can last as long as 14 days but weather conditions can sometimes shorten this period. The trees and their blossoms can be found all around the Tidal Basin in West Potomac Park, in East Potomac Park (Hains Point), and on the Washington Monument grounds.

The annual National Cherry Blossom Festival runs from March 20 to April 17 this year. A variety of in-person and virtual events are planned. Officials ask that attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 and anyone experiencing COVID-like symptoms to choose a digital option to enjoy the festival.