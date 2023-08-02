Dead body with gunshot wounds found in Glendale, PD says

Glendale Police say they found a dead body with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m. on Aug. 2, an officer reportedly saw a group of people running away from the area of Bethany Home Road and 59th Avenue.

"The running subjects pointed the officer to Bonsall Park South where he located a 53-year-old male deceased with apparent gunshot wounds," Glendale Police Officer Gina Winn said.

They haven't been identified, and a suspect hasn't been caught.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Glendale PD's non-emergency tip line at 623-930-3000.

Map of where the shooting happened: