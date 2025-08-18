Expand / Collapse search
Deadly crashes in the Valley; Rebekah Baptiste funeral l Morning News Brief

Published  August 18, 2025 10:01am MST
The Morning News Brief on Monday, August 18, 2025.

From separate crashes in the Valley that left two people dead to funeral services being held for a 10-year-old girl who died from what prosecutors describe as "horrendous abuse," here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 18.

1. Crash shuts down Glendale intersection

Man killed in Glendale crash after driver ran red light: PD
Man killed in Glendale crash after driver ran red light: PD

Police say a woman ran a red light and crashed into another car at 59th and Peoria Avenues, killing that driver. Their vehicles then crashed into two other cars. Impairment is being investigated.

2. Deadly Gilbert freeway crash

Man hit, killed by multiple vehicles on Loop 202 in Gilbert
Man hit, killed by multiple vehicles on Loop 202 in Gilbert

The San Tan Loop 202 is back open in Gilbert following a deadly rollover crash that shut down both directions of the freeway.

3. Rest in peace

Public invited to honor Rebekah Baptiste's life at funeral services
Public invited to honor Rebekah Baptiste's life at funeral services

The funeral for 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste will be held on Monday, Aug. 18, and the public is welcome to attend.

4. She gave ‘warmth to everyone’

Former Russian Miss Universe contestant, 30, dies after elk smashes through windshield
Former Russian Miss Universe contestant, 30, dies after elk smashes through windshield

A model and former Miss Universe contestant from Russia died last week from injuries she suffered after an elk crashed through the windshield of her Porsche, according to a report.

5. Meeting between presidents

Live updates: Trump, Zelenskyy to meet Monday in Washington
Live updates: Trump, Zelenskyy to meet Monday in Washington

The negotiating table is open Monday as Zelenskyy and the European delegation head to Washington.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat returns to the Valley this week
Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat returns to the Valley this week

Extreme heat is back in the forecast this week in Phoenix! On Monday, we'll see a high near 107 degrees.

