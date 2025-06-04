Deadly I-17 wrong-way crash; child killed in Phoenix shooting l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, June 4 2025. (KSAZ-TV; Yuma Fire; Wenatchee PD)
A wrong-way crash along Interstate 17 left a woman dead and a man hurt; a young child died following a shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 4.
1. Wrong-way driver killed
I-17 southbound is back open at 7th Avenue in Phoenix following a deadly wrong-way crash.
2. Deadly Phoenix shooting
A child died at the hospital after being shot near 7th Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police say multiple people were detained in connection to the shooting.
3. Gunshot victims pulled from fire
Authorities have identified the two people who were found dead from gunshot wounds after being pulled from an Arizona house fire.
4. Manhunt for murder suspect
Authorities are searching for the father of three young Wenatchee girls, ages 5, 8, and 9, after they were found dead.
5. Terror attack suspect's family in custody
Mohamed Sabry Soliman’s wife and five children are in federal custody, sources confirmed.
Today's weather
A warm Wednesday in the Valley with a chance for more rain. We'll see a high near 97°F.