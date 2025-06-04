Expand / Collapse search

Deadly I-17 wrong-way crash; child killed in Phoenix shooting l Morning News Brief

By
Published  June 4, 2025 10:05am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, June 4 2025. (KSAZ-TV; Yuma Fire; Wenatchee PD)

A wrong-way crash along Interstate 17 left a woman dead and a man hurt; a young child died following a shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 4.

1. Wrong-way driver killed

Featured

Wrong-way driver killed in I-17 crash: DPS
article

Wrong-way driver killed in I-17 crash: DPS

I-17 southbound is back open at 7th Avenue in Phoenix following a deadly wrong-way crash.

2. Deadly Phoenix shooting

Featured

Child dies after being shot in south Phoenix; multiple people detained: PD
article

Child dies after being shot in south Phoenix; multiple people detained: PD

A child died at the hospital after being shot near 7th Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police say multiple people were detained in connection to the shooting.

3. Gunshot victims pulled from fire

Featured

Two Arizonans with gunshot wounds pulled out of a burning home
article

Two Arizonans with gunshot wounds pulled out of a burning home

Authorities have identified the two people who were found dead from gunshot wounds after being pulled from an Arizona house fire.

4. Manhunt for murder suspect

Featured

Who is Travis Decker? What to know about the Wenatchee, WA father wanted for murder
article

Who is Travis Decker? What to know about the Wenatchee, WA father wanted for murder

Authorities are searching for the father of three young Wenatchee girls, ages 5, 8, and 9, after they were found dead.

5. Terror attack suspect's family in custody

Featured

Boulder suspect's wife, kids taken into custody by immigration officials, sources say
article

Boulder suspect's wife, kids taken into custody by immigration officials, sources say

Mohamed Sabry Soliman’s wife and five children are in federal custody, sources confirmed.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Partly cloudy and warm Wednesday in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Partly cloudy and warm Wednesday in Phoenix

A warm Wednesday in the Valley with a chance for more rain. We'll see a high near 97°F.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews