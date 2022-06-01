Death investigation closes I-17 off-ramp at Thunderbird in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - The northbound Interstate 17 off-ramp at Thunderbird Road is closed due to a death investigation in north Phoenix.
Phoenix Police have not released any further details, however, video from SkyFOX showed a crashed car in a ditch off the freeway.
The exit ramp at northbound I-17 at Thunderbird is closed due to the investigation. The northbound frontage road is also closed.
There is no ETA to reopen the exit ramp.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
