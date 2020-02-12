Deputies: Video shows Tampa Chipotle customer take photo under girl's clothes

Deputies say a man was caught on surveillance video apparently taking a photo under a teen girl's skirt or dress while in line at a Chipotle restaurant on Dale Mabry Highway.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, employees said the man, later identified as Michael Benson, has been coming to this location,12827 Dale Mabry Highway North in Carrollwood, several times a week for the last 5 years.

The incident caught on camera happened January 20. In two videos, Benson could be seen standing in line behind the victim. He looks around before leaning down and holding what appears to be a mobile phone - with the flash on -near the back of the victim's knees.

The victim, whose identity is concealed, appears to turn around as if she noticed the man behind her.

Benson then looks away before looking down toward the device's screen.

The sheriff's office said Benson was arrested and taken into custody shortly after they shared the video, noting tips from the public helped investigators identify him.