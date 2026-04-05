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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 64 latest updates

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Published  April 5, 2026 7:00am MST
Nancy Guthrie
FOX 10 Phoenix
Gone in the Night: The Search for Nancy Guthrie

Gone in the Night: The Search for Nancy Guthrie

Two months after the high-profile disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, FOX 10's Justin Lum, Megan Spector, Nicole Krasean, and Ellen McNamara go inside the search for the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

The Brief

    • Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for over two months after she vanished from her southern Arizona home.
    • Savannah Guthrie told "Today" show co-host Hoda Kotb that the back doors to Nancy's home were found "propped open." Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
    • Guthrie's family is offering a $1 million reward for the safe recovery of Nancy.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Sunday marks Day 64 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

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Gone in the Night: The Search for Nancy Guthrie | Special Report
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Gone in the Night: The Search for Nancy Guthrie | Special Report

From the chilling moments captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera to the technical forensic snags stalling the FBI’s progress, we examine the evidence and alleged missteps that have defined this mystery in the Catalina Foothills north of Tucson.

What happened over the past few days?

Timeline:

An independent firm working for Pima County released its findings into a workplace harassment complaint against Sheriff Chris Nanos, Fox News reported on April 3. The complaint was brought by a former sheriff's department lieutenant who lost to Nanos in the 2024 election.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to question Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos about his work history and management of the department, Fox News reported.

Fox News also reported on Thursday that the lead investigator in the Nancy Guthrie case had no homicide experience. 

Last weekend, police said the body of an adult woman that was found in a Scottsdale canal has "no apparent connection" to the Nancy Guthrie case.

Savannah Guthrie will return to the "Today" show on April 6, NBC announced.

"It’s hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness, and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not," Savannah told Hoda Kotb in part three of an interview that aired on March 27. "But I can’t not come back, because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now."

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Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' show return date announced amid ongoing search for missing mom
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Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' show return date announced amid ongoing search for missing mom

Nearly two months after her mother disappeared from her southern Arizona home, NBC announced on Friday when "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie will return to television.

During her interview with Kotb, Savannah described the "chaos and disbelief" surrounding Nancy's disappearance after her sister called saying that their mother was missing.

Nancy Guthrie's daughter opens up in interview

Nancy Guthrie's daughter opens up in interview

In a new interview released on March 26, 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie shared new details about her mother Nancy Guthrie's disappearance in February. FOX 10's Ellen McNamara reports.

"She said, she’s gone," Savannah said. "And we – she was in a panic. I was in a panic. I’m, like, call 911. She’s like, I did. We’ve called them. They’re here. We thought that she must have had, like, some kind of medical episode in the night and that somehow, you know, the paramedics had come, because the back doors were propped open, you know, and that didn’t make any sense."

Savannah says her family is in "agony" amid the ongoing search for Nancy.

Savannah Guthrie talks about Nancy Guthrie case

Savannah Guthrie talks about Nancy Guthrie case

As the search continues for Nancy Guthrie, Today show host Savannah Guthrie sat down with Hoda Kotb for her first interview since Guthrie vanished from her Tucson area home.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department warned the public about fundraising scams connected to Nancy's disappearance.

"Please be advised there is no official GoFundMe or any fundraising effort associated with the Guthrie investigation," the sheriff's department said.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told KOLD in Tucson that investigators now believe something may have happened weeks before Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home.

Retired deputy sheriff says Chris Nanos lost his way in Nancy Guthrie investigation

Retired deputy sheriff says Chris Nanos lost his way in Nancy Guthrie investigation

In a FOX 10 exclusive, former U.S. Surgeon General and 30-year Pima County Sheriff’s veteran Dr. Richard Carmona weighs in on the alleged abduction of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.

The Guthrie family released a new statement on March 21, asking the community for renewed attention, saying "No detail is too small. It may be the key." They are asking for any footage, texts, observations or conversations that hold significance. 

Security expert and former FBI special agent James Hamilton, founder of Hamilton Security Group, joined FOX 10 Talks to discuss his theory of what happened in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance. 

Security expert reveals his theory on the Guthrie disappearance | FOX 10 Phoenix

Security expert reveals his theory on the Guthrie disappearance | FOX 10 Phoenix

Security expert and former FBI special agent James Hamilton, founder of Hamilton Security Group, joins FOX 10 Talks to discuss his theory of what happened in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance.  We are now in the seventh week of the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home. 

Amid national pressure over the Pima County Sheriff's Department's handling of the Nancy Guthrie case, Sheriff Chris Nanos is facing a recall effort.

Gone in the Night: Investigative expert panel analyzes Nancy Guthrie case

Gone in the Night: Investigative expert panel analyzes Nancy Guthrie case

As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its third month, FOX 10 has assembled an elite investigative panel to break down the case. Led by Ellen McNamara, this "War Room" analyzes the digital and biological evidence recovered from Guthrie's home.

A spokesperson with the Pima County Sheriff's Department told FOX News Digital that there's no information regarding a possible home invasion on March 15, and whether it's connected to the case.

Sheriff Chris Nanos warns that the suspect involved in the Nancy Guthrie case could strike again, and there could be a danger to the public. 

Pima County Sheriff says suspect in Nancy Guthrie case could strike again

Pima County Sheriff says suspect in Nancy Guthrie case could strike again

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos warns that the suspect involved in the Nancy Guthrie case could strike again, and there could be a danger to the public. 

The FBI recovered new photos from three cameras on Nancy's property, Fox News reported. The photos reportedly do not show anything considered to be suspicious, and the FBI has no plans to release them.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said cadaver dogs were no longer being used in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

"They are available if needed in the future," Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News Digital.

Nancy Guthrie latest: Cadaver dogs called off by sheriff

Nancy Guthrie latest: Cadaver dogs called off by sheriff

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the use of cadaver dogs in the search for Nancy Guthrie has been put on hold. Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for weeks.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department told Fox News Digital that they were aware of a damaged utility box near her home.

Law enforcement reportedly went door-to-door in Nancy's neighborhood. Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show set for the first time since her mother disappeared. In a statement to Fox News Digital, a "Today" show spokesperson said Savannah plans on eventually returning to the show.

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Nancy Guthrie: Savannah Guthrie returns to 'Today" show studio amid search for missing mom
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Nancy Guthrie: Savannah Guthrie returns to 'Today" show studio amid search for missing mom

"Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues," a "Today" show spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that DNA found on a glove just over two miles from Nancy's home was traced back to a restaurant employee. The employee reportedly works near Nancy's home but is unrelated to the case. Other gloves that have been found are still being tested at a private lab in Florida.

It was also reported that the vehicle belonging to Annie, the daughter of Nancy and sister of Savannah Guthrie, was returned to the family. Several people were reported to have arrived and entered the Guthrie home with a metal detector to search for jewelry or small items that may have been dropped during her suspected abduction. 

Savannah Guthrie and her family members were seen laying flowers outside Nancy's home on March 2. 

Savannah later shared a photo on her Instagram page, saying in part, "We feel the love and prayers," and "please don't stop praying and hoping with us."

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

New photos released in search for Nancy Guthrie

The sheriff's department asked for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

Nancy Guthrie: Investigators seek help with video

Nancy Guthrie: Investigators seek help with video

As crews continue to search for Nancy Guthrie, investigators are also asking people who live in the area to check their surveillance video for anything unusual. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has more, from Tucson.

Dig deeper:

TMZ said they received a "highly sophisticated" ransom demand involving cryptocurrency.

"The email demands a dollar amount similar to the $6 million ransom demand in the previous email we received, days after the kidnapping. This email graphically describes the consequences if the ransom isn't paid," TMZ said.

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Nancy Guthrie: TMZ receives 'highly sophisticated' ransom demand
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Nancy Guthrie: TMZ receives 'highly sophisticated' ransom demand

The note, according to TMZ's report, contains "a highly sophisticated demand" that involves a cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin, as well as graphic descriptions of the consequences if the ransom is not paid.

TMZ said they forwarded the ransom demand to the FBI.

What you can do:

Savannah says her family is offering a $1 million reward for the recovery of Nancy. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos & Nancy Guthrie

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen:

The Source: The Pima County Sheriff's Department, the FBI, and previous FOX 10 reports.

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