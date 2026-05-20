Domestic violence suspect shot by officers in Glendale: police

The Brief Glendale police officers were involved in a shooting on May 20 near 63rd Avenue and Bell Road. Police say officers encountered a domestic violence suspect, and at some point, the shooting occurred. The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt.



Police shot and wounded a domestic violence suspect in Glendale on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened on May 20 near 63rd Avenue and Bell Road.

Glendale police say officers encountered a suspect inside a business in the area, and at some point, a shooting occurred. The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

The suspect wasn't identified. Police have not released any other details on what led up to the shooting.

What they're saying:

Police say businesses in the complex where the shooting happened were shut down, and the public was advised to avoid the area.

"Obviously, our first concern is with public safety. We want everyone to go home safe at night. We want everyone to feel safe in our city and our community," Lt. Wade Kamman said. "It's unfortunate that sometimes these things happen, and we take quick action to make sure that we at least resolve the situation so that nobody else gets hurt."

Map of the area where the shooting happened: