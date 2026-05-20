West Phoenix house fire leaves five people displaced

The Brief A massive house fire near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road in West Phoenix left five people displaced. A neighbor alerted residents and called 911 after witnessing the home exploding with fire, and the cause remains under investigation.



A massive house fire in West Phoenix is now under control but left five people displaced.

What we know:

The fire broke out this morning near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road. Fire officials stated that no one was injured, but the damage is extensive.

A video captured by a neighbor shows massive flames and smoke as firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire. Officials say firefighters were able to get to the scene in a matter of minutes after the 911 calls, and it only took a few more minutes to get control.

Despite the huge flames, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

What they're saying:

The neighbor who took that initial video said he ran over to the home to warn his neighbors when he saw the flames.

"We went inside the house. We knocked on the door, and we checked if someone was inside. No one was in there. No pets, nothing. We tried to even turn it off and then by the time I called 911 they were like you’re the second person that called, so we are on our way," Gerardo Orozco said. "It was exploding. The house was exploding with fire."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire or where it started is under investigation.

Map of the area.