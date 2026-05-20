Woman arrested in Phoenix crash that killed her daughter detained by ICE

The Brief A 30-year-old Mexican national who was arrested in connection to a rollover crash in Phoenix that killed her 9-year-old daughter is now in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. Authorities say 30-year-old Brenda Liliana Rivera-Estrada was under the influence of marijuana when she crashed on Interstate 17 in April. Rivera-Estrada was detained by federal immigration authorities at the Maricopa County facility where she was being held on manslaughter and child abuse charges.



A woman accused of manslaughter in connection to a rollover crash in Phoenix that killed her 9-year-old daughter has been detained by ICE.

The backstory:

On April 12, a single-car crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 at Peoria Avenue. Four people were taken to a hospital, including a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy.

The driver, 30-year-old Brenda Liliana Rivera-Estrada, was also hurt and hospitalized.

Rivera-Estrada's 9-year-old daughter died at the scene. DPS says she was sharing a seat belt with a sibling when she was ejected from the car. The other children were treated at a hospital and released. Authorities said Rivera-Estrada was passing vehicles and driving recklessly.

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During their investigation, DPS says troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the car. In the court hearing, officials said Rivera-Estrada admitted she smoked marijuana the day before the crash.

Rivera-Estrada was arrested after being released from the hospital and booked into jail on charges of manslaughter and child abuse.

Dig deeper:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Rivera-Estrada was taken into custody by ICE officers at the Maricopa County facility where she was detained. The agency says Rivera-Estrada is a Mexican national who came to the U.S. 17 years ago with authorization to stay for only up to 30 days.

Brenda Liliana Rivera-Estrada (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

"Rivera-Estrada entered the United States Feb. 14, 2009, through Nogales, Arizona, as a nonimmigrant border-crosser with authorization to remain up to 30 days. She remained in the United States beyond that period in violation of our laws," the agency said in a news release.

ICE says Rivera-Estrada will remain in federal custody pending the outcome of her immigration proceedings.