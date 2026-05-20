Woman arrested in Phoenix crash that killed her daughter detained by ICE
PHOENIX - A woman accused of manslaughter in connection to a rollover crash in Phoenix that killed her 9-year-old daughter has been detained by ICE.
The backstory:
On April 12, a single-car crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 at Peoria Avenue. Four people were taken to a hospital, including a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy.
The driver, 30-year-old Brenda Liliana Rivera-Estrada, was also hurt and hospitalized.
Rivera-Estrada's 9-year-old daughter died at the scene. DPS says she was sharing a seat belt with a sibling when she was ejected from the car. The other children were treated at a hospital and released. Authorities said Rivera-Estrada was passing vehicles and driving recklessly.
During their investigation, DPS says troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the car. In the court hearing, officials said Rivera-Estrada admitted she smoked marijuana the day before the crash.
Rivera-Estrada was arrested after being released from the hospital and booked into jail on charges of manslaughter and child abuse.
Dig deeper:
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Rivera-Estrada was taken into custody by ICE officers at the Maricopa County facility where she was detained. The agency says Rivera-Estrada is a Mexican national who came to the U.S. 17 years ago with authorization to stay for only up to 30 days.
Brenda Liliana Rivera-Estrada (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)
"Rivera-Estrada entered the United States Feb. 14, 2009, through Nogales, Arizona, as a nonimmigrant border-crosser with authorization to remain up to 30 days. She remained in the United States beyond that period in violation of our laws," the agency said in a news release.
ICE says Rivera-Estrada will remain in federal custody pending the outcome of her immigration proceedings.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a news release by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and a FOX 10 report on April 13, 2026.