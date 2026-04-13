Girl killed, 3 other kids hurt in I-17 rollover crash; mother arrested

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The Brief A 9-year-old girl was killed in a rollover crash on April 12 along Interstate 17 in north Phoenix. Three other children were injured in the crash. They have since been released from the hospital. The mother of the children, 30-year-old Brenda Liliana Rivera Estrada, was arrested and is accused of manslaughter and child abuse.



A woman has been arrested after a Sunday morning rollover crash on a Phoenix freeway left one of her children dead, and several of them hurt.

The backstory:

The single-car crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on April 12 along northbound Interstate 17 at Peoria Avenue. Four people were taken to a hospital, including a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy. The driver, 30-year-old Brenda Liliana Rivera Estrada of Phoenix, was also hurt and hospitalized.

Rivera's 9-year-old daughter died at the scene. DPS says she was sharing a seat belt with a sibling when she was ejected from the car.

The other children were treated at a hospital and released.

The crash shut down northbound I-17 for several hours.

Dig deeper:

On Monday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Estrada had been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

She's accused of manslaughter and child abuse. Estrada is being held on a $100,000 bond.

What we don't know:

The 9-year-old girl wasn't identified, and it's unknown what caused the crash.

Map of area where the crash happened: