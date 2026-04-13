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Girl killed, 3 other kids hurt in I-17 rollover crash; mother arrested

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Updated  April 13, 2026 9:40am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Brenda Liliana Rivera Estrada (ADOT; MCSO)

The Brief

    • A 9-year-old girl was killed in a rollover crash on April 12 along Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.
    • Three other children were injured in the crash. They have since been released from the hospital.
    • The mother of the children, 30-year-old Brenda Liliana Rivera Estrada, was arrested and is accused of manslaughter and child abuse.

PHOENIX - A woman has been arrested after a Sunday morning rollover crash on a Phoenix freeway left one of her children dead, and several of them hurt.

The backstory:

The single-car crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on April 12 along northbound Interstate 17 at Peoria Avenue. Four people were taken to a hospital, including a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy. The driver, 30-year-old Brenda Liliana Rivera Estrada of Phoenix, was also hurt and hospitalized.

Rivera's 9-year-old daughter died at the scene. DPS says she was sharing a seat belt with a sibling when she was ejected from the car.

The other children were treated at a hospital and released.

The crash shut down northbound I-17 for several hours.

Dig deeper:

On Monday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Estrada had been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

She's accused of manslaughter and child abuse. Estrada is being held on a $100,000 bond.

What we don't know:

The 9-year-old girl wasn't identified, and it's unknown what caused the crash.

Map of area where the crash happened:

The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety

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