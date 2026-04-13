Girl killed, 3 other kids hurt in I-17 rollover crash; mother arrested
PHOENIX - A woman has been arrested after a Sunday morning rollover crash on a Phoenix freeway left one of her children dead, and several of them hurt.
The backstory:
The single-car crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on April 12 along northbound Interstate 17 at Peoria Avenue. Four people were taken to a hospital, including a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy. The driver, 30-year-old Brenda Liliana Rivera Estrada of Phoenix, was also hurt and hospitalized.
Rivera's 9-year-old daughter died at the scene. DPS says she was sharing a seat belt with a sibling when she was ejected from the car.
The other children were treated at a hospital and released.
The crash shut down northbound I-17 for several hours.
Dig deeper:
On Monday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Estrada had been released from the hospital and booked into jail.
She's accused of manslaughter and child abuse. Estrada is being held on a $100,000 bond.
What we don't know:
The 9-year-old girl wasn't identified, and it's unknown what caused the crash.
Map of area where the crash happened:
The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety