Arizona weather forecast: Sunny skies, near-normal highs expected in Phoenix

The Brief A slow progression of warmer temperatures continues on Wednesday in Phoenix. The high will be just below normal at 94 degrees. By Sunday, triple digits will be back in the Valley's forecast. Another possible storm system could make its way to Arizona by early next week, bringing potential showers to parts of the state.



Our pleasant weather pattern continues!

Today:

While our temperatures are warming up, the progression remains slow. The forecast high hits 94 degrees today in Phoenix. Sunny conditions are forecast for most of the state, with only some passing clouds over eastern Arizona. The area remains dry and without any rain chances.

Winds will continue a bit breezy around the state on Wednesday and weaken a bit more by Thursday. Eastern Arizona continues to see stronger winds.

The Rest of the Week:

By Thursday into Friday, a disturbance will pass to the south of Arizona. This doesn't bring us rain, but does allow the slow warming progression to continue. The forecast high only reaches 96 on Thursday and 97 on Friday. By Saturday, the high is expected to hit 98 degrees.

This weekend there will be a very isolated chance for a shower over the higher terrain, but the state remains mostly dry. The high finally returns to 100 degrees on Sunday in the Valley. Again, it will be dry and sunny.

Looking Further Ahead:

By Monday, a system may pass from the Southwest. This system could bring at least a low chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms in northern and eastern Arizona. This will help to yet again moderate our temperatures as the system absorbs into an upper level trough next week.

The forecast high hits 101 on Memorial Day, but drops to 99 the following Tuesday and mid to lower 90s are possible late next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)