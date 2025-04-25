Devin Booker makes donation to dog rescue; child hurt in fiery Phoenix crash l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Getty Images; MCSO; KSAZ-TV)
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker surprised kids who were raising money for a local animal rescue; a fiery crash at a Valley intersection left a child with life-threatening injuries; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 25.
1. ‘You guys keep doing what you’re doing'
Featured
Paradise Valley kids set up a fundraising stand for a local animal rescue when Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker made an appearance, and made a hefty donation.
2. Child critically hurt in crash
Featured
A child has life-threatening injuries following a fiery crash on Friday at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Happy Valley Road, police said.
3. Deadly shooting investigation
Featured
A man died at the hospital after police say he was shot near Interstate 10 and 51st Avenue in west Phoenix. The victim was not identified.
4. Juror sheds light on trial deliberations
Featured
Tass Reed-Tucker, juror #8 in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, said that her fellow jurors thought there were too many unanswered questions by the defense and that they had no idea of Vallow Daybell's prior convictions in Idaho.
5. ASU professor arrested
Featured
An ASU professor accused of arranging for sexual relations with an undercover officer posing as a teenager was arrested.
Today's weather
Featured
A warm Friday in the Valley with a high in the low-90s.