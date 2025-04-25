Devin Booker makes donation to dog rescue; child hurt in fiery Phoenix crash l Morning News Brief

Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
6
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Lake Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

By
Published  April 25, 2025 9:58am MST
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker surprised kids who were raising money for a local animal rescue; a fiery crash at a Valley intersection left a child with life-threatening injuries; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 25.

1. ‘You guys keep doing what you’re doing'

Devin Booker stops by fundraising stand, makes big donation to dog rescue
Devin Booker stops by fundraising stand, makes big donation to dog rescue

Paradise Valley kids set up a fundraising stand for a local animal rescue when Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker made an appearance, and made a hefty donation.

2. Child critically hurt in crash

Child critically hurt in fiery north Phoenix crash
Child critically hurt in fiery north Phoenix crash

A child has life-threatening injuries following a fiery crash on Friday at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Happy Valley Road, police said.

3. Deadly shooting investigation

Man dies after being shot near west Phoenix gas station
Man dies after being shot near west Phoenix gas station

A man died at the hospital after police say he was shot near Interstate 10 and 51st Avenue in west Phoenix. The victim was not identified.

4. Juror sheds light on trial deliberations

Jurors surprised by Lori Vallow Daybell's prior convictions as unanswered questions lead to guilty verdict
Jurors surprised by Lori Vallow Daybell's prior convictions as unanswered questions lead to guilty verdict

Tass Reed-Tucker, juror #8 in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, said that her fellow jurors thought there were too many unanswered questions by the defense and that they had no idea of Vallow Daybell's prior convictions in Idaho.

5. ASU professor arrested

ASU professor arrested for alleged child sex crimes
ASU professor arrested for alleged child sex crimes

An ASU professor accused of arranging for sexual relations with an undercover officer posing as a teenager was arrested.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Warm Friday in Phoenix before temps cool down slightly this weekend
Arizona weather forecast: Warm Friday in Phoenix before temps cool down slightly this weekend

A warm Friday in the Valley with a high in the low-90s.

