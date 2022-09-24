PD: Pedestrian struck, critically injured by hit-and-run driver in downtown Phoenix

article

Police are investigating a collision near 3rd Street and McDowell that happened early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Brian Bower stated, "An adult male victim was struck by an unknown vehicle while in the roadway. The vehicle drove away from the area and no description for follow up was provided."

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

