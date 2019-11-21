DPS: Wrong-way driver arrested on Loop 101 in Scottsdale after traveling 12 miles

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a man was arrested after he was stopped for driving the wrong way on the Loop 101 for 12 miles in Scottsdale.

According to DPS, a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 near Shea Boulevard just before 2 a.m. on Thursday.

The vehicle was eventually stopped near Apache Boulevard and the driver, identified as 40-year-old Kevin Stabb of Scottsdale, was arrested and booked into jail. He's accused of aggravated DUI and endangerment.

Kevin Staab

Tyler Denton, a Valley Lyft driver, sent FOX 10 video showing the wrong-way driver near Shea. Denton says he and his passengers were nearly hit by the wrong-way driver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.