Dream comes true: Teen who battled cancer becomes diesel engineer

On Wednesday, a dream has come true for an 18-year-old young man battling cancer.

Jaime Gamez was granted his wish to become a diesel engineer, all thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation and UTI College in Avondale.

Jaime came to UTI thinking he was filling out financial aid forms, but then finds out he is getting his entire schooling paid for. He says the scholarship takes the weight off his shoulders, and says UTI will help him focus on his cancer fight.

"Very overwhelming. It is not something I take for granted," said Jaime, 18. "It was a rough path. It was a lot of hard time to go through. I was able to overcome it go through it and now I’m ready to move on with my life."

Jaime’s education had to take a back seat during his cancer fight, but he is happy to report that he is in remission now. That’s why Make-A-Wish and UTI officials say they are honored to grant his wish because it was setting him up for his future.

"He could have chosen to go anywhere. He was practical, investing in his own future and wanting to make a difference to others as well as himself," said UTI's CEO Kim McWaters.

Now with their help, Jaime is ready to start school and achieve his dreams.

"Paid for, like, that is crazy," said Jaime. "That is almost $50,000 paid for. This is something that is going to help me in my life and be there day in and day out."