Driver in stolen car dies after hitting multiple vehicles in Oregon

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 2:04PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team
parkedcars article

Multiple parked cars were hit. (Credit: Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Authorities in Oregon said the driver of a stolen car died after hitting multiple parked cars.

Portland Police said the incident happened Sunday after midnight. Officers responded to a crash in the 2600 block of Southeast 125th Avenue.

The driver was found deceased upon the arrival of the officers. 

Police later said in a tweet they believe the at-fault car was stolen.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 