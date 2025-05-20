Expand / Collapse search

Drivers keep crashing into Valley home; deadly shooting in Gilbert l Morning News Brief

Updated  May 20, 2025 10:16am MST
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (KSAZ-TV)

A Valley family put up a massive sign after multiple car crashes happened at their home; a shooting in a Gilbert neighborhood left a man dead; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 20.

1. ‘Do we have to die to fix the road!’

A Surprise family has had it with drivers crashing into their backyard near West Northwest Ranch Parkway near 163rd Lane. So much so, they've put up a massive sign to get the city of Surprise's attention.

2. Deadly shooting in East Valley neighborhood

Wyatt Ford, 28, is accused of shooting and killing 51-year-old Manuel Lopez near Power and Germann Roads in Gilbert.

3. Employees unaware of boss' guilty plea

Just over a year after a Phoenix area businessman pleaded guilty to fraudulent schemes and illegal control of enterprise, we spoke with three people who worked with him at his unlicensed healthcare facility, including a caterer who filed a lawsuit against him.

4. First responders highlight water safety after toddler's death

The death of Trigg Kiser, 3, following a Chandler pool incident on May 12 has first responders giving reminders about pool safety.

5. Deadly workplace accident

A worker at a rubber manufacturing plant near Pecos and Meridian Roads died after falling into a piece of equipment and becoming trapped, police said.

Today's weather

Temps are warming back up in the Valley! On Tuesday, we'll see a high near 99 degrees.

