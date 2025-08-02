DUI suspect accused of starting Kirkland Fire; AZ tourist gets big medical bill | Nightly Roundup

A man is accused of starting the latest Arizona wildfire with his truck, the death penalty isn't off the table for suspects accused of killing a pregnant teen, an Arizona tourist gets a big medical bill, and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, August 2, 2025.

1. DUI suspect accused of starting Kirkland Fire

What we know:

A man is accused of starting a wildfire by driving his pickup truck on a bare metal rim for nearly three miles in Yavapai County. The fire has burned over 700 acres, and communities in the area are on "SET" status, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate.

2. What's next for the suspects accused of killing Zariah Dodd?

From left: Jurrell Davis, Zariah Dodd, Jechri James-Gillett

What we know:

Police say 36-year-old Jurrell Davis and 18-year-old Jechri James-Gillett conspired in the murder of 16-year-old Zariah Dodd. Criminal defense attorney Benjamin Taylor says two suspects often means a harsher sentence in the eyes of prosecutors – and the death penalty isn't off the table.

3. Dragon Bravo Fire grows to 114,000+ acres

4. Suspect shot and killed trying to access Davis-Monthan AFB

5. Arizona tourist gets a big hospital bill

A look at your weather for tomorrow