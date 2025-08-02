DUI suspect accused of starting Kirkland Fire; AZ tourist gets big medical bill | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Globe/Miami
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Parker Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

DUI suspect accused of starting Kirkland Fire; AZ tourist gets big medical bill | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  August 2, 2025 8:12pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

A man is accused of starting the latest Arizona wildfire with his truck, the death penalty isn't off the table for suspects accused of killing a pregnant teen, an Arizona tourist gets a big medical bill, and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, August 2, 2025.

1. DUI suspect accused of starting Kirkland Fire

Man accused of starting Kirkland Fire with his truck

Deputies say the Yavapai County wildfire began when the man drove three miles on a wheel without a tire northwest of Wickenburg.

What we know:

A man is accused of starting a wildfire by driving his pickup truck on a bare metal rim for nearly three miles in Yavapai County. The fire has burned over 700 acres, and communities in the area are on "SET" status, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate.

Read More

2. What's next for the suspects accused of killing Zariah Dodd?

From left: Jurrell Davis, Zariah Dodd, Jechri James-Gillett

What we know:

Police say 36-year-old Jurrell Davis and 18-year-old Jechri James-Gillett conspired in the murder of 16-year-old Zariah Dodd. Criminal defense attorney Benjamin Taylor says two suspects often means a harsher sentence in the eyes of prosecutors – and the death penalty isn't off the table.

Read More

3. Dragon Bravo Fire grows to 114,000+ acres

Dragon Bravo Fire grows to 114,000+ acres

The wildfire continues to burn on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and firefighters say that area is one of the most difficult places to fight a blaze.

4. Suspect shot and killed trying to access Davis-Monthan AFB

Suspect shot and killed trying to access Davis-Monthan AFB

A man was killed after he crashed into the gate of Arizona's Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.

5. Arizona tourist gets a big hospital bill

"A bat flew into my mouth, and it cost me thousands" | FOX 10 Talks

A Massachusetts woman traveling to Arizona had to be treated for rabies after a bat flew into her mouth at Horseshoe Bend. She said the bigger shock came later, when the hospital sent her a bill for nearly $21,000.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Weekend evening weather forecast - 8/2/25

The first weekend of August is off to a hot start with record-breaking temperatures.

