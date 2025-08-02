Kirkland Fire: DUI suspect accused of starting wildfire while driving on bare rim

The Brief A man has been arrested for allegedly starting the Kirkland Fire in Yavapai County after driving his truck on a bare metal rim. The fire has burned over 700 acres, and communities in the area are on "SET" status, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate. The identity of the man, who was arrested for DUI, reckless burning, and endangerment, has not yet been released.



A man is accused of starting a new wildfire by driving his pickup truck on a bare metal rim for nearly three miles.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of a rapidly spreading wildfire off Bagdad Road near the Hillside and Yava communities around 3 p.m. on August 1, which prompted the need for roadblocks.

Courtesy: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

What they're saying:

Deputies believe the man crashed his truck into an embankment which blew out a tire, according to the initial investigation.

"Instead of stopping, he allegedly continued driving toward his home. The sparks from the metal rim grinding against the asphalt are thought to have started multiple fires along the roadside," stated officials on the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

YCSO says the Hillside resident was arrested for DUI, reckless burning, and endangerment.

"It's important that people pay attention to just how bad the fire hazards are with our conditions. It's super-hot, super-dry right now. Lots of wind, and we have seen in the past.. fires like this caused by things like someone driving on a metal rim after a blow-out. We've seen tire chains being dragged. Of course, you know, everybody's aware, people throwing smoking materials out of the window of the car. There's lots of different ways it can happen," said YCSO Sgt. Jack Mattox.

The sheriff's office says this incident serves as a critical reminder that any spark can endanger a community.

"Always pull over immediately if your vehicle is damaged or not safe to operate. And check your vehicle for potential debris that may be creating sparks, whether from dragging chains or a damaged wheel."

What we don't know:

The name of the man accused of starting the fire has not been released by YCSO.

Current status:

The Kirkland Fire burned over 700 acres and there is zero containment. The Hillside and Yava communities are on "SET" status.

YCSO stated, "Due to a fire, Bagdad rd / County Road 15, in between Kirkland and Hillside, is closed between mile post 25 and 22. Please seek alternate routes. No structures threatened at this time."

Map of the wildfire area

Arizona's "Ready, Set, Go!" evacuation status definitions

READY – Prepare Now

Be aware of the hazards that can threaten your community.

Take steps now to prepare for seasonal threats.

Register with your county/tribal emergency notification system.

Connect with your local emergency management office, sheriff's office and public health department on social media.

Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts and family meeting locations.

Build an emergency go kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Include supplies to help keep you and your family healthy, such as face coverings, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. Start with the five P’s; people and pet supplies, prescriptions, papers, personal needs and priceless items.

Check with your neighbors, family, friends and elders through video chats or phone calls to ensure they are READY.

Keep up to date on local news, weather watches, weather warnings and public health recommendations

SET – Be Alert

Know there is significant danger in your area.

Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

Grab your emergency go kit.

Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

This might be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Be SET to GO.

GO! – Evacuate

Danger in your area is imminent and life-threatening.

Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further.

Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.

For more information: https://ein.az.gov