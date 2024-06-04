Expand / Collapse search
East Valley assault victim's family begins healing after sentencing handed down to 1 of 5 suspects

By and
Updated  June 4, 2024 9:34pm MST
Teen Violence
FOX 10 Phoenix

Sentencing of suspect helps Gilbert family recover

The sentencing of one of five suspects in an east Valley assault of a teen in Gilbert is helping his family move on from the traumatic event that sparked a wave of investigations into other similar cases. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas has the story.

GILBERT, Ariz. - Sentencing for a 19-year-old was handed down in one of the Gilbert Goons attacks on teens in the East Valley that caused a boy to move overseas. 

Deleon Haynes was charged as an adult in the beating of a 16-year-old last summer at a Gilbert In-N-Out Burger. 

A judge sentenced Haynes to three years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service, with the stipulation that he receives substance abuse treatment.

"For me, it's like a slap on the wrist, but I understand the system and how it works. I was okay with that," said Rick Kuehner, the victim's father.  

Now, nearly a year after the attack. His son is doing a lot better.

The 19-year-old, Haynes pleaded guilty to his involvement in the beating on August 18th at an In-N-Out parking lot in Gilbert. Based on his plea, the court found him guilty of a single count of aggravated assault; a non-dangerous, non-repetitive, class-six felony.

Before the sentencing, Haynes read an apology letter to the judge: "Although I am embarrassed by my actions, I take full responsibility for them. I am truly very sorry for my involvement. I am forced to think about it daily and all I feel is regret and remorse."

Rick Kuehner recognizes that, as first-time offenders with no criminal history, convicts typically would not face more than six months incarceration. 

He is relieved that the case did not go to trial, sparing his son the pain of reliving the assault, which left a scar on his mouth.

Who else was charged in the case?

Four other suspects are charged in the case including 19-year-old Christopher Fantastic and 18-year-old Aris Arredondo. 

Fantastic accepted a plea deal last month. However, Arredondo has not taken a deal. The two other suspects remain unnamed due to their minor status.

"My son’s forgiven them and he's moved on. Now we just let justice take its place," Kuehner said. 

Fantastic's sentencing is set for July first. Kuehner says he is ready to be done with the sentences so that he and his family can move on. 