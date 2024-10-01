Eddie Lacy, ex-NFL running back, accused of DUI in Arizona

article

The Brief Eddie Lacy, a former NFL running back, was arrested for alleged DUI near Frank Lloyd Wright and Scottsdale Road. Lacy was booked into jail on Sept. 30. Lacy was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2013.



Former National Football League running back Eddie Lacy was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale Police say Lacy was pulled over at around 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 30 near Frank Lloyd Wright and Scottsdale Road after officers responded to reports of an impaired driver.

"Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop due to traffic violations that were observed by the officers," police said.

Lacy was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of DUI and having an open container inside his car.

Lacy played college football at Alabama before being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2013. His last season in the NFL came in 2017, when he played for the Seattle Seahawks.