Eddie Lacy, ex-NFL running back, accused of DUI in Arizona

Updated  October 1, 2024 12:22pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
ST. LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 17: Eddie Lacy #27 of the Green Bay Packers during a preseason game at the Edward Jones Dome on August 17, 2013, in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Former National Football League running back Eddie Lacy was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale Police say Lacy was pulled over at around 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 30 near Frank Lloyd Wright and Scottsdale Road after officers responded to reports of an impaired driver.

"Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop due to traffic violations that were observed by the officers," police said.

Lacy was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of DUI and having an open container inside his car.

Lacy played college football at Alabama before being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2013. His last season in the NFL came in 2017, when he played for the Seattle Seahawks.