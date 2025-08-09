Elderly couple, their dog discovered dead inside their Arizona home

The Brief An elderly couple and their dog were found dead inside a Bullhead City home on Aug. 9 after family members went to check on their mother's welfare. Bullhead City Police say their deaths are considered to be suspicious.



An elderly couple and their dog were found dead inside their Bullhead City home on Saturday morning, and police say their deaths are suspicious.

What we know:

On Aug. 9 at around 8:40 a.m. near Ramar Road and River Gardens Drive, the woman's kids were trying to get in touch with her, and when they couldn't, they went into the home's backyard and looked through a window.

That's when they saw a man lying in the kitchen.

When police arrived, they confirmed the 82-year-old man was dead, as well as an 81-year-old woman and a dog.

"Detectives are processing the scene and collecting evidence to determine the events leading up to the incident," Bullhead City Police said. "At this time, police believe no one else had entered their home or were involved in the couple’s deaths."

What we don't know:

No names have been released.

Police did release information about how the couple or the dog died.

Map of the area where the investigation took place