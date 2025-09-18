Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, elected CEO of Turning Point USA

article

The Brief Erika Kirk has been named the new CEO and chair of the board for Turning Point USA. Erika's husband and Turning Point USA co-founder, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated on Sept. 10. Charlie Kirk's memorial service is scheduled for Sept. 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.



What they're saying:

"It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie's side," read a news release from Turning Point USA. "Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA."

Turning Point USA added that Charlie Kirk previously expressed to executives that he wanted his wife to succeed him in the event of his death.

The backstory:

On Sept. 10, Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk died after he was shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

Authorities have since charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson for Kirk's death.

What's next:

On Sept. 21, a memorial service for Kirk will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Erika Kirk are among the scheduled speakers.

